Chris Broussard Sends Warning To Dillon Gabriel Ahead Of First Game

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has captured national attention this preseason, with injuries creating an opening for rookie Dillon Gabriel.

With Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett out, Gabriel will make his first preseason start against the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be a defining moment for his NFL trajectory.

FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard recently delivered a blunt assessment of Gabriel’s situation ahead of the game.

“This is a great opportunity for you, or it could also be your great undoing. … Looks like you’ll play and get the start against the Eagles, and, look, you struggled mightily against them, at least it appears that way, in these joint practices. Three touchdowns but still 7-for-24. I don’t know how that could be good. … So you have an opportunity, though, to go out there and play well. If you play well against the Eagles, if you just play as well as Shedeur, you don’t even have to play better. You’re doing it against a better team, and so, that will shine brighter for you than even what Shedeur did against the Carolina Panthers,” Broussard said on “First Things First.”

“This is a great opportunity for you. Or it could also be your great undoing.”@Chris_Broussard tells Dillon Gabriel the whole truth and nothing but in this week’s BUD list: pic.twitter.com/6jFBSAmJG9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 14, 2025

Gabriel’s path to this moment has been rocky. A hamstring injury early in camp limited his practice time.

Joint sessions with Philadelphia exposed timing issues with his receivers, resulting in inconsistent performances that raised concern.

Coaches have praised his pocket presence and willingness to attack downfield. However, his accuracy needs work.

The numbers from joint practices tell part of the story, but the game presents a clean slate.

Gabriel will operate behind the second-string offensive line with most starters resting, and the Eagles’ defense will provide a legitimate test of his development.

Another uneven showing might cement his role as a developmental project.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski maintains his day-to-day approach, but this game could influence roster decisions moving forward.

The spotlight is on, and Gabriel’s response will determine whether this opportunity becomes a launching pad or a setback.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Received Loud Ovation From Eagles Fans