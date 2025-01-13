Browns Nation

Monday, January 13, 2025
Analyst Says He Has No Faith In Browns’ Offseason Plan

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

They entered the season with postseason expectations but only won three games all year.

That’s why Tony Rizzo doesn’t want to get his hopes up again.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned pundit stated that he wouldn’t get emotionally invested in the team’s offseason.

He doesn’t seem to trust them to do what needs to be done to fix this team.

Truth be told, it’s hard to blame him.

Some fans share the same sentiment.

Some have lost faith in Andrew Berry, and after watching the team repeatedly go through the same cycle, it’s easy to understand their feelings.

Nevertheless, it’s not like the Browns are as bad as their record shows.

They’re not like other three-win teams.

They might be just a few tweaks away from being a playoff-caliber team again.

For starters, they need to find a new quarterback.

Fortunately for them, they will have plenty of options to choose from.

They could target either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They could also pursue a veteran option in free agency, with guys like Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields as potential options.

For now, they need to find their new offensive coordinator.

And while fixing what needs to be fixed won’t be easy, all the fans can do is trust them.

Browns Nation