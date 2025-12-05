Analyst Says He’s Close To Giving Up On Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns fans have seen a lot of quarterbacks come through the team’s doors over the past 20 years. Browns fans have likely seen the jersey that several fans have come up with, trying to put the names of all the team’s starting quarterbacks on it.

For whatever reason, this team hasn’t been able to find consistency at the position, and their inability to find a franchise QB has been astounding.

In an effort to change the tide, they drafted two quarterbacks this year in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It’s early in both of their careers, but neither player has done enough to establish themself as the starter moving forward.

Gabriel had several chances once Joe Flacco was traded, but it was quickly apparent that he had physical limitations at the position.

Sanders has only had two starts through 13 weeks, and while some people are still optimistic about him, analyst Bruce Drennan isn’t so sure.

“I’m not convinced about Sanders; we haven’t seen enough of him yet,” Drennan said on his show, but mentioned that he’s close to giving up on him already.

Should the Browns trade up for a QB? #DawgPound Bruce is getting CLOSE to giving up on Shedeur Sanders. Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/UsJc4UIIVX pic.twitter.com/E0TAz8wAZS — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 4, 2025

Drennan indicated that the upside of both of these rookies is similar and that he hasn’t seen enough convincing play from Sanders to give him hope for the future. Sanders has played more mistake-free football than Gabriel, though it should be mentioned that he hasn’t played in a game where he had a lot of passing attempts.

The next few weeks should be telling for Sanders and what he can bring to the table as an NFL quarterback.

If anything, his play in the final weeks of the season could be the determining factor in the Browns selecting another QB in the 2026 draft.

