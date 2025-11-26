Jimmy Haslam Will Soon Face A Big Decision

Inconsistency has reigned throughout this NFL season, but one thing has stayed the same: the Cleveland Browns have some major decisions to make soon. When the offseason begins, team owner Jimmy Haslam will have to lay the path forward for this franchise and may have to send some people packing.

A lot of fans are wondering what is next for young rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. But others are also curious about what is around the corner for head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Writing for The Athletic, Zac Jackson said Haslam will need to figure out who he wants to throw his support behind when this season comes to an end.

If the team wishes to go all-in on Sanders, they will have to decide if the young player can develop with the leadership of Berry and Stefanski.

“If these next few weeks don’t go well but the Browns still think Sanders is developing and worth further tutoring, the Haslams will have to ask themselves if Berry and Stefanski are really the right guys to identify, select and coach up the next quarterback. That’s the central question, but far from the only one, as the Browns look ahead,” Jackson wrote.

Major Decisions Loom For The Browns

Even with all the problems facing the Browns, some fans have still supported Berry and Stefanski, claiming that the issues plaguing Cleveland are bigger than them. They feel that these two men aren’t necessarily bad at their jobs; they have just been handed a tough situation that no one could fix right away.

Still, if ownership feels that this team’s young core is truly the Browns’ future, they will need to consider whether it makes more sense to cut ties with Berry and Stefanski and install a new coaching staff and management team that can put them in the right position to evolve and succeed.

But as Jackson said, these aren’t the only questions looming over the Browns.

This is going to be a truly consequential offseason for the team, and no one is entirely sure what will happen.

