Monday, October 21, 2024
Analyst Says He’s ‘Tired Of Excuses’ With Browns

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

We could look at countless reasons to try and understand why the Cleveland Browns have fared poorly this season.

As valid as they might be, the fact of the matter is that they’re not getting the job done.

At least, that’s how NFL analyst Jeff Phelps feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that it was time the Browns cut it out with all the excuses.

He stated that even though the offensive line isn’t as good as it’s supposed to be, Deshaun Watson is making top-tier money, so he was expected to perform as such.

He also stated that one of the main reasons why they have a subpar offensive line is because of all the money Watson is making.

That’s a valid point.

The Browns have struggled with injuries, but so have the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’re still 6-0, while the Browns are 1-6.

This is a physical sport, and injuries are going to happen.

The Browns looked like a team on the rise last season, and they made the playoffs with Joe Flacco.

There’s no way to justify how things have gone south so badly in so little time.

This team was supposed to be in the mix for a playoff spot and even the top spot in the AFC North.

Now, they could be looking at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This isn’t where this team was expected to be, and trying to figure out what went wrong could be an exercise in futility.

