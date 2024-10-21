Analyst Says Browns Offense Needs A ‘Total Housecleaning’

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ offense has been bad this season would be a huge understatement.

Replacing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey didn’t do much to help the team’s cause.

If anything, the offense has regressed.

Granted, plenty of that had to do with Deshaun Watson’s struggles and all the injuries to the offensive line.

But they’ve also been bad from a scheming and game-planning perspective.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi believes it’s time for an offensive housecleaning in Cleveland.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” he remembered that this team was ahead of the curve on offense last season with the play-action game, but that’s just not there anymore (via ESPN Cleveland’s X account).

.@TonyGrossi says that the Browns offense needs an entire housecleaning… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/mIAoZtWF0t — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 21, 2024

He pointed out how other teams, such as the Los Angeles Chargers, are smash-mouthing their way against lighter and faster defenses with their raw power and force.

Grossi thinks the Browns need to find an offensive identity, and he’s not so sure about whether they should expect Watson to be the one to figure it out.

The Browns rank dead last in total offensive yards per game (253.9), 29th in passing yards (159.6), 28th in rushing yards (94.3), 29th in points per game (15.6), and are dead-last in third-down completion percentage (23.7%) this season.

They’re constantly failing on early downs, and facing third-and-long over and over; plus all the penalties haven’t done much to help their case.

Now, sitting at 1-6 after seven weeks, it feels like there’s just nothing else to go but up, but they might be better off not winning another game this season.

NEXT:

Insider Teases 1 Former Browns QB Is Available