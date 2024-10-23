Analyst Says Kevin Stefanski Looks ‘Totally Broken’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most — if not the most — disappointing teams in the National Football League this season.

Kevin Stefanski seemed ready to take another step forward and establish himself as one of the absolute best coaches in the league.

Now, some are wondering if he’s even going to make it past this season.

In the latest edition of their show, Ken Carman and Anthony Lima talked to Cleveland sports insider Jason Lloyd about all things Browns, including how defeated Coach Stefanski has looked this season (via 92.3 The Fan).

“Kevin (Stefanski) looks totally broken this year. And this is a guy who just won Coach of the Year in January. He’s aged 25 years in six months.” ⁦⁦@ByJasonLloyd⁩ to ⁦@KenCarman⁩ and ⁦@SportsBoyTony⁩ on the #Browns head coach pic.twitter.com/TxYdvI4isB — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 23, 2024

Lima stated that Stefanski looked weaker, not stronger, after winning Coach of the Year, as it doesn’t even seem like he has any sort of decision-making power with the team.

Lloyd agreed, adding that Stefanski had aged 25 years in six months.

Apparently, the Ken Dorsey hire was pretty much forced upon him, just like the decision to keep Deshaun Watson as the starter.

Stefanski is clearly a great coach, but there’s only so much you can do when you’re not in control.

Moreover, the players can also tell when you’re not the one calling the shots, and there’s just no turning back once you’ve lost their confidence.

Stefanski deserves the benefit of the doubt, and the Browns would have a tough time finding him a suitable replacement.

Still, things don’t look good for him in Berea right now.

