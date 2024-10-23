Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Andrew Siciliano Shared Nick Chubb's 'Powerful Message' Before Bengals Game

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a spark for last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as star running back Nick Chubb made his first appearance on the field in more than 13 months.

Chubb – who was injured during the 2023 campaign in Week 2 – earned his first start on Sunday, recording 22 yards on the ground on 11 carries and a touchdown during his return.

Emotions were high heading into the contest as Chubb had sent a personal “thank you” to the city of Cleveland before Wednesday’s practice, detailing his recovery and showing his appreciation for the city that supported him through his rehabilitation process.

That wasn’t the only expression of gratitude Chubb made last week.

Browns play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano shared a story about what Chubb’s message was to his teammates the night before he took the field against the Bengals last week.

“I can tell you that Nick Chubb spoke to the team on Saturday night,” Siciliano said, adding, “I’m told there are many a moist eye in the audience. He didn’t say much, but it was a powerful message.”

Siciliano said Chubb’s message included thanking his teammates for the support he received during his rehab process.

The team’s play-by-play announcer said that the team and everyone at the facility was emotional on Sunday, telling his viewers that “you saw that emotion come out from all of us in the building.”

Siciliano said that two and half hours before the game, Chubb was the only person on the field during the warmup periods stretching and preparing for the contest during that time.

“I had somebody come up to me and say that guy would have slept here if he could have,” Siciliano said of Chubb.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation