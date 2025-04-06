Analyst Says Potential Browns QB Prospect Is ‘Mentally Gifted’

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly leaning towards taking Travis Hunter or even Abdul Carter instead of Shedeur Sanders.

Judging by the tape, it’s easy to understand why.

Hunter and Carter look like generational talents, whereas Sanders is projected to be a mid- to low-tier starter.

However, if history has taught us something, it is that the best quarterback isn’t always the most talented or athletic one.

Tom Brady was never the biggest, strongest, fastest, or the most athletic, but he was always either the best or one of the best.

That’s why Max Chadwick believes Sanders can also be a very successful NFL quarterback.

Talking to Jake Vulinec on 92.3 The Fan, Chadwick gushed about Sanders’ intelligence and decision-making, adding that it helps make up for the glaring flaws and limitations in his game:

“Shedeur Sanders is the most mentally gifted quarterback in this draft,” Chadwick said. “He reads defenses at a high level, he’s always on time, he’s extremely accurate. That makes up for a lot of arm strength concerns, honestly.”

While his arm talent is rather unimpressive and he’s not particularly mobile, Sanders has made a name for himself for his great decision-making and ability to read opposing defenses.

He completed 70% of his passes in college despite playing behind a subpar offensive line, and accuracy also plays a huge part in his position.

Sanders isn’t flashy, and he’s not going to brush off defenders with his dual-threat ability, but he rarely puts the ball in harm’s way, and that’s also important.

He might need everything to go his way and a good supporting cast to be successful at the next level, but he’s certainly more than capable of operating an offense and playing the position.

NEXT:

Cam Newton Rips Browns Owner For Comments About Deshaun Watson