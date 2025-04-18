Browns Insider Isn’t Buying Buzz About 1 Rumored QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a position of power heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, holding the coveted No. 2 overall selection.

While most draft discussions have centered around defensive standout Abdul Carter from Penn State and Colorado’s versatile playmaker Travis Hunter, another prospect has unexpectedly entered the conversation.

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks.

However, not everyone in NFL circles shares enthusiasm about his sudden ascent.

Browns insider Tony Grossi recently addressed the growing Shough buzz during an ESPN Cleveland segment.

“I’m not totally dismissing Tyler Shough as a possibility in the first two rounds, but I just think the hype for him is amazing to me. […] There seems to be an effort, nationally, to promote him as a guy that you just said ‘top quarterback in the draft.’ Give me a break. I’m not buying it,” Grossi said.

Age represents a significant factor in the Shough evaluation.

The quarterback will turn 26 in September, notably older than typical rookies entering the league.

Grossi acknowledged that despite following college football throughout the season, Shough barely registered on his radar as a standout performer.

Despite these concerns, the Cleveland Browns have shown legitimate interest in the Louisville signal-caller.

The team hosted him for one of their valuable top-30 pre-draft visits, suggesting genuine curiosity even if they’re not considering him for their second overall pick.

Shough offers several appealing qualities that explain Cleveland’s interest.

His extensive college experience and composed demeanor could provide immediate depth to the quarterback room.

Perhaps the most noteworthy item on Shough’s resume is his time at Oregon, where he once served as backup to Justin Herbert, who has since established himself as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

