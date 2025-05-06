Browns Nation

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Analyst Says Undrafted Rookie Could Make Browns’ Roster

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Says Undrafted Rookie Could Make Browns’ Roster
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2025 NFL Draft with plenty of assets to work with, and they maneuvered around the board and wound up making seven selections while also getting a first-round pick in 2026.

The Browns have a lot of needs and opportunities for young players to step up, and one analyst recently highlighted which undrafted free agent has the best chance to make the roster.

During a recent episode of “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Jay Crawford highlighted Cincinnati offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley as someone with a chance to make the team.

“He plays the offensive line, They didn’t draft anybody there and they need someone. They’ve got to get younger at the offensive line, so I focused in on it’s going to be an offensive lineman that makes this team as an undrafted free agent,” Crawford said.

Tinsley started his college career at Kentucky Christian before transferring to Cincinnati, where he developed into one of the best guards in the Big 12.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he was an anchor for a quality offensive line during his nine starts.

Cleveland gave up 66 sacks last season and ran for fewer than 100 yards per game, so the offensive line is in major need of upgrades after the Browns didn’t use a draft pick to address the issue.

Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are returning, but the 30-something veterans have little depth behind them.

Tinsley becoming a factor for the offensive line could be in the cards sooner rather than later.

