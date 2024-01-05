Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

Kevin Stefanski has his team locked in and booked for the AFC Super Wild-Card weekend.

But his fifth-seeded Cleveland Browns still don’t know which team they’ll line up against.

Three teams remain in the hunt for an AFC South division title that earns them a home game versus Cleveland.

The NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” panel discussed the challenges each team presents to the Browns.

And Jason McCourty tells his GMFB cohosts one team is more dangerous than either of the others.

Who would be the biggest challenge to the Browns in the WIld Card?@JasonMcCourty goes to Houston #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/jGrrN2I5WV — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 5, 2024

It all comes down to the quarterback for the Houston Texans, according to McCourty.

He reminds the panel that Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was in the MVP discussions for much of the 2023 season.

When Cleveland beat the Texans 36-22 in Week 16, Stroud was on the sideline, but he’ll be behind center in a bid to win the division this weekend.

McCourty says if Stroud returns to his earlier playing level, he could cause problems for the Browns.

The former cornerback, who had three interceptions and a pick-six for Cleveland back in 2017, dismissed Jacksonville.

He told his audience that nobody uses the word “dangerous” when discussing the Jaguars lately.

And he points out quarterback Gardner Minshew’s inconsistency in Indianapolis as a reason not to pick the Colts.

If Jacksonville wins Sunday, they’ll take the title and host Cleveland in a bid for revenge.

Houston and Indianapolis play each other in a game that will determine the sixth and seventh seeds in the AFC.

Stefanski’s Browns also swept the AFC South en route to their last wild card game back in 2020.