Analyst Sees A Positive If Deshaun Watson Can Play Sunday

Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a huge investment to get Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback, but they haven’t been able to see the returns on that move yet.

Watson wasn’t good in limited action last season, and he wasn’t much better to start this campaign.

An injured shoulder has kept him on the shelf for most of the season, and while he could be inching closer to a return, the team has been mostly tight-lipped about his situation.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi hopes he can be on the field on Sunday.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi stated that facing a struggling team like the Arizona Cardinals could be just what Watson needs to shake off the rust and get tuned up for the remainder of the season.

Grossi argued that it’s hard to think of a worse team in the league right now than the Cardinals, and he could be right.

They don’t even know whether Kyler Murray will make his season debut.

If not, then they’ll roll with rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Tune, as they had already decided to move on from Joshua Dobbs before trading him to the Minnesota Vikings.

No one wants Watson to play through injury, especially if he’s going to hurt the team.

But the Browns spent a lot of money and draft capital to have him there, and P.J. Walker has made it more than clear that he’s not cut out to be a starting quarterback in this league.

