Analyst Sees Surprising QB Move Ahead For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the most infamous quarterback logjam in the league right now.

Several insiders predict that they will still choose to roll into this season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but that’s clearly far from ideal.

And after watching Shedeur Sanders look poised and in control in the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, Cody Benjamin believes that Kenny Pickett could be the odd man out.

In his latest column, he predicted that Pickett won’t make the final cut, but he believes he will land on his feet:

“Prediction: Released at final cuts, then signs with New Orleans Saints,” Benjamin wrote. “Pickett was the first to be added to Cleveland’s new-look quarterback room this offseason. He’s also managed to be maybe the quietest of the bunch, including by missing the Browns’ opener due to a hamstring injury. Failing to separate from a 41-year-old Joe Flacco in practice was the first red flag. He also lacks any immediate trade value given his position, though an eventual release might grant him another fresh start.”

Pickett hasn’t been a good NFL quarterback.

He looks better suited for being a backup and a fill-in starter every now and then.

While he’s still young, and we’ve seen players like Geno Smith or Sam Darnold break out after years of struggle, he doesn’t have Smith’s athleticism or speed, and he definitely doesn’t have Darnold’s arm talent.

There’s still a chance that he will turn out to be a serviceable quarterback and silence all the doubters, but it’s not like the Browns desperately need him; they already have three more options.

This team can’t afford to drop the ball at the quarterback position again, and if Flacco is going to start anyway, they might be better off having the two rookies backing him up and leaving another roster spot for a position of need.

NEXT:

Michael Irvin Rips Shedeur Sanders' Critics