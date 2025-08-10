Michael Irvin Rips Shedeur Sanders’ Critics

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle gained serious momentum this week after Shedeur Sanders delivered a performance that turned heads and changed conversations.

The rookie’s impressive showing against the Carolina Panthers proved he belongs on an NFL field and can handle the pressure that comes with being a fifth-round pick trying to make his mark.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin stepped forward to defend Sanders against his critics following the preseason debut.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, Irvin dismantled the doubts surrounding the young quarterback’s abilities.

“Very few people will stand up and speak up and say, ‘You know, I was absolutely wrong.’ But I’ll try to tell you everything you wanted to see. He outran the defensive line and got around the corner because people say he couldn’t run. […] Stop with all of that. The man did a great job eluding rush, standing in the pocket. Remember? ‘He holds on to the ball too long.’ Had pressure all around him, but never took his eyes from up the field and always looked to make plays,” Irvin said

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 30-10 victory over Carolina.

The numbers tell part of the story, but his mobility and composure under pressure addressed the main criticisms that followed him into the NFL.

Irvin’s passionate defense reflects a larger shift in how people view Sanders after his draft selection raised eyebrows.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver has been vocal about what he considers an unfair evaluation process that questioned Sanders’ readiness for professional football.

The rookie now faces the challenge of building on this performance while competing for playing time in a crowded quarterback room.

His debut showed he can handle NFL speed and pressure, giving the Browns coaching staff something to consider as they shape their roster.

