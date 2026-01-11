Analyst Sends A Tough Message About Browns’ Coaching Search

Being a head coach in the NFL is obviously a high-paying job, but it’s not always a desirable one. In fact, sometimes it’s a job that people actually do not want.

There is a lot of speculation about who will take over the coaching position for the Cleveland Browns, with plenty of names now in the mix. However, it may be one of the least attractive open positions currently in the league.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, NFL analyst Matt Verderame ranked the Browns’ position pretty low on the list of NFL vacancies, saying that it’s just above the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins openings.

Because of questions with the quarterback and a number of problems with the roster, this is a head coaching opportunity that some people may turn away from.

“The reality is, it’s probably somewhere towards the bottom. There’s no clear answer at QB…I think it’s better than the Raiders job…Cardinals’ job, Dolphins’ job. I’d probably slot it in above those three,” Verderame said.

"Reality is, it's probably somewhere towards the bottom. There's no clear answer at QB…I think it's better than the Raiders job…Cardinals job, Dolphins job. I'd probably slot it in above those 3"

From the Baltimore Ravens to the Tennessee Titans to the New York Giants, a few teams are on the hunt for someone to lead them.

Coaching candidates may not be as serious about working in Cleveland with this team when they know they have a chance to find a job with a different, more promising team.

A new head coach would have to deal with the Browns’ uncertain situation at quarterback. They would also have to deal with the overall lack of talent on the offensive side of the ball. The team’s offensive line is also about to go through a complete overhaul, and a new head coach will be tasked with finding ways to show improvement as quickly as possible.

On top of that, they will have to answer to Andrew Berry, who is likely on the hot seat, and a restless fan base that is fed up with losing and expecting a quick turnaround.

All head coaches will have challenges, but few will have as many as whoever takes over the show in Cleveland.

