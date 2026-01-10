Analyst Says One Browns Coaching Hire Would Be A ‘Home Run’

Whoever takes over the head coaching job for the Cleveland Browns will have to do many things at one time. Not only will they have to build strong relationships with their players quickly, but they will also need to address the inadequate offense, special teams, and the questions swirling around the quarterback.

Beyond that, they will need to create a reliable, healthy, competitive culture in Cleveland. When it comes to that task, NFL analyst Matt Verderame believes he has the perfect man for the job.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Verderame said that Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the right candidate to take over HC duties in Cleveland.

He believes that Flores has the sort of experience with bringing a lacking team together and pointing them in the right direction.

“I would want an offensive guy in there, but in the end, I think (Brian) Flores would be the right guy for the job. It’s changing the culture, and I think Flores would be a home run for the Browns in that regard,” Verderame said.

"I would want an offensive guy in there, but in the end, I think (Brian) Flores would be the right guy for the job. It's changing the culture and I think Flores would be a home run for the Browns in that regard." 🚨 @MattVerderame w/ @Spencito_ & @earldapearl_216 on #Browns HC https://t.co/JXxu9D8wQp pic.twitter.com/kODywk2vYu — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 10, 2026

“Culture” is a word that is frequently used in professional sports, but it is a valid issue that the Browns are certainly considering. When a team loses for a long time and is counted out by just about everyone, it’s hard to dig deep and truly believe.

One of Flores’ many tasks would be to come into Cleveland, inspire his players, bring them together, and convince them that they are just as valuable as other teams across the league, no matter how long they have lost and how many doubts there are.

Flores has experience doing this before. Verderame praised his work with the Miami Dolphins, another team that was once in a terrible position. Verderame believes he could work similar wonders in Cleveland.

There are a number of squads across the league wanting a new coach who can improve their culture, which is why Flores is drawing a lot of conversation.

If the Browns are serious about Flores, they will have to show it.

NEXT:

Wild Backstory Emerges About Mike McDaniel, Browns