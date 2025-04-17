Analyst Sends Big Warning To Browns About Passing On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have done their due diligence on multiple quarterbacks during the pre-draft process.

They’ve reportedly kept tabs on Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough, knowing that Cam Ward is a long shot to be available at No. 2.

However, most reports state that they’re likely to take Travis Hunter with their first-round pick.

So, unless they find a way to trade back up to the first round, their chances of getting Sanders are slim at best.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo warned Andrew Berry about passing on Sanders.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo said that he hopes Sanders doesn’t turn out to be as good as he thinks he’s going to be and that the Browns get things right with whoever they get at quarterback.

“If Sanders turns out to be the quarterback that I think he’s going to be, and whoever you want to draft doesn’t, it’s not going to be a good time for you in this town. I’m telling you. I’m digging it on this one,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo says the Browns better be right about Shedeur Sanders if they do pass on him. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ZvEhXlyrDt — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 17, 2025

Rizzo called out the Browns and local media for all the nitpicking about Sanders.

There have been multiple reports about his brash attitude, his lack of athleticism, subpar arm talent, and seemingly low ceiling, so it’s easy to understand why the Browns might not want to take him with such a valuable pick.

Then again, he’s also the second-highest-ranked quarterback prospect in this class, and given the team’s pressing need for a franchise quarterback, there’s also a case to be made for taking him, even if Hunter looks like a generational prospect.

This isn’t an easy decision to make, and only time will tell who was right.

