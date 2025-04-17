Browns Nation

Thursday, April 17, 2025
Andrew Berry Speaks Out About Rumors Of No. 2 Pick

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been thorough in their evaluation process for the 2025 NFL Draft, casting a wide net that includes quarterback prospects and defensive standouts.

Cleveland’s front office has conducted an impressive series of private workouts and dinners with five quarterback prospects: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough.

The Browns also have shown significant interest in two-way star Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Amid swirling rumors about their intentions, general manager Andrew Berry recently addressed the situation head-on.

“We have not made a hard decision on how we’ll use the No. 2 pick. … We like a lot of guys,” Berry said, via Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

While the Browns may be leaning in a particular direction internally, Berry is exercising patience with the process.

He has emphasized their intention to utilize every available moment before finalizing their strategy, which remains flexible depending on what happens with the No. 1 overall selection by the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, Cleveland’s focus on the quarterback class has been unmistakable.

Its depth chart currently features Joe Flacco, who rejoined the team as a free agent, and Kenny Pickett, who arrived in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Neither represents a long-term solution at the position.

Despite that, Hunter reportedly has gained momentum as a serious consideration for the Browns’ first-round pick.

The quarterback position naturally commands the most attention in any draft discussion, but the Browns maintain they’re prioritizing overall talent acquisition above all else.

They’re focused on identifying prospects who can make meaningful contributions, regardless of position, while avoiding pre-draft hype or overthinking their evaluation process.

