Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns GM Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a surprising deal on Tuesday, sending star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third- and seventh-round draft pick over the next two years.

Cleveland’s move was a bold one, a trend for the franchise since the Browns hired Andrew Berry as their general manager.

It’s also potentially unpopular, as Cooper was fresh off recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Browns and his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

Analyst Josina Anderson saw the move as yet another in a line of deals Berry has pulled off that have been good for the players involved.

On X, Anderson sent a clear message about Berry’s performance with the Browns, telling her followers that he’s taken care of those players who are no longer with the team.

“I have to say Browns GM Andrew Berry has always done right by players he’s traded/waived, and at least kept their considerations in mind,” Anderson said, adding, “There are things Berry could have contractually done to make it harder on (former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.) before he went on waivers.”

I have to say #Browns GM Andrew Berry has always done right by players he’s traded/ waived, and at least kept their considerations in mind. There are things Berry could have contractually done to make it harder on OBJ before he went on waivers. He could’ve made Baker Mayfield be… pic.twitter.com/dbyZJcjF4g — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 15, 2024

OBJ wasn’t the only player that Anderson harkened to in her X message, calling out how Berry handled both the Baker Mayfield and Cooper situations as other examples of his compassion with players.

“He could’ve made Baker Mayfield be a Brown longer before sending him to the Panthers before* the regular season started when his services could’ve still produced wins, and Berry didn’t have to send Amari Cooper to a team with a quality quarterback,” Anderson said.

NEXT:

Nick Chubb Has A Message For The City Of Cleveland