Nick Chubb Has A Message For The City Of Cleveland

The start of the season has been tumultuous for the Cleveland Browns, seeing their offense set marks for its futility in a 1-5 start to the year.

As former wide receiver Amari Cooper put it just a week ago, Cleveland’s offense is lacking a spark.

Could that spark be wearing a No. 24 jersey for the Browns?

The city and the player both believe in running back Nick Chubb as he prepares to make his season debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before the matchup, however, Chubb – who recovered from surgeries to repair his MCL and ACL over the past year – wanted to send a special message to the city of Cleveland for all of their faith and warm wishes.

In a message on X, Chubb shared a message he wrote for The Players’ Tribune as well as his thoughts ahead of his return.

“Cleveland, you’ve had my back and now I’m ready to pay it forward,” Chubb said, adding, “This one is for you.”

Cleveland, you’ve had my back and now I’m ready to pay it forward. This one is for you. 🧡 @PlayersTribune https://t.co/FcSDrg07BY — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb) October 16, 2024

The running back shared his thoughts in the article as he discussed his path back to the playing field after injuring the same knee from his playing time at the University of Georgia.

He detailed his recovery process and the support that he received from fans in the city, and he shared a special message about his affection for the place he calls home.

“That’s enough talking for me. There’s only one thing left to do now. I gotta pay ya back. These rocks ain’t going to move themselves. Let’s work,” Chubb said.

