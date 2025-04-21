Analyst Sends Strong Message To Browns Ownership Ahead Of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a pivotal 2025 draft with ten picks at their disposal to rebuild a roster that desperately needs a substantial influx of young talent after going 3-14 last year.

There is plenty of pressure on ownership and the front office to get this one right, and one analyst recently sent ownership a strong message ahead of the draft.

During an episode on 92.3 The Fan Monday morning, Andy Baskin begged for ownership to get the quarterback situation correct and not to draft anyone who they aren’t fully confident can be with the team for at least five years.

“I don’t want the owner to have to come back out and go, ‘you know we swung and missed on that one.’ That’s got to be the most humiliating moment you possibly could have as an owner,” Baskin said. “I don’t know if the quarterback’s there right now, so I’m going to be a little bit more patient on this quarterback spot. But please, I’m begging. Draft someone you know who can be here for five years.”

Cleveland ownership already admitted that it swung and missed on the Deshaun Watson trade, which has gone about as poorly as anybody could have ever envisioned and now has the team looking for its next franchise guy.

After bringing in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason, the stage is set for a high-profile rookie to complete this QB room and officially close the door on the Watson era.

Cleveland will likely have its pick of the litter in the QB market after Cam Ward goes to the Tennessee Titans first overall, as projected QB2 Shedeur Sanders could fall down the board and be there late in the first round if Cleveland feels like making a trade up to grab him.

Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart are certainly in play as well, but every Browns fan feels the same way Andy Baskin does.

Just get this one right.

