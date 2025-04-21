Browns Met With Promising CB At Pro Day

The Cleveland Browns seem to be all set in the secondary.

However, even good things can get better, and they’re going to do their due diligence on prospects that may be a fit for their scheme.

With that in mind, they attended a promising CB’s Pro Day.

Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network, they attended Wofford’s Pro Day to watch CB Amir Annoor.

Annoor, who ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and registered a 10’1” broad jump, was also at the Tennessee Titans’ local day.

Per Melo, the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles are also keeping tabs on him.

Then again, the Browns might choose to go in a different direction.

For starters, they have some solid pieces at cornerback.

On top of that, they’re reportedly set to take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 selection.

Most people expect them to deploy Hunter full-time on offense and sparingly on defense, as he could be CB4 for them.

That would make a player like Annoor somewhat even more expendable.

He’s not a highly-touted prospect, but having ten teams showing an interest in his services speaks volumes about his potential at the next level.

He’s currently not projected to be taken in most mock drafts, but anything can happen at this point in the offseason.

