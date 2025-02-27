Ohio State Prospect Says He Emulates His Game After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The NFL Combine starts on Thursday, an event that allows top college football prospects to showcase their talents.

Before the annual workout begins, those players have an opportunity to discuss what helped them reach this destination and speak about what they hope to accomplish at the next level.

For Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, his goal of reaching the league is nearly at hand as he’s considered among the top prospects at his position and expected to be taken in the top four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, Simon revealed at his press conference that he models his game after Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared Simon’s remarks on X as the former Buckeyes star told analysts who he watches to emulate his playing style.

“You got JOK. He’s a beast,” Simon said.

#OhioState linebacker Cody Simon mentions #Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when describing players he watches film on to emulate in his own game. pic.twitter.com/dHO8IU7QQV — Noah Weiskopf (@NoahWeiskopf) February 26, 2025

Simon added that he doesn’t watch just one team or player specifically, and he and his teammates “watch a lot of ball” to find inspiration for their playing styles.

It’s worked thus far for Simon.

Last year, he was Ohio State’s “Block O” player, a tribute to former Buckeyes legend Bill Willis, as the selected player wears the No. 0 jersey.

Simon played in 15 games last season, recording 112 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss.

The linebacker also recorded seven sacks and seven pass deflections during the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship.

Last season was his fifth at Ohio State, and the 6-foot-2 senior finished up his collegiate career with 259 tackles, 10 sacks, 11 pass deflections, and one interception.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals What He's Looking For In A QB