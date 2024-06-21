Browns Waive Defensive End

The Cleveland Browns have multiple hard decisions to make as they whittle down to a 53-man roster, needing to cut several athletes who have shown promise throughout the offseason.

Cleveland has already begun that process, making one cut on Thursday after a team member ran into off-the-field issues the previous night while the team was on an extended break.

The Browns announced their roster move on Thursday evening, waiving Lonnie Phelps Jr. hours after he was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Phelps originally signed with the Browns in May 2023 and spent the entire 2023 NFL season on the practice squad, the short release stated.

Cleveland signed Phelps to a reserve/future contract in January 2024, and Phelps was at multiple offseason practices – including the rookie minicamp and voluntary OTAs.

Phelps was involved in an incident in Key West, Florida on Wednesday before 10 p.m., police reports indicated.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end was charged with drunken driving after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the Red Shoe Island Bistro in the tourist-friendly town, Cleveland.com reported.

Phelps was accompanied by a female passenger in the SUV, but neither he nor the passenger were injured according to the police reports.

At the scene, police attempted to use a breath test to gauge Phelps’ blood-alcohol level, but the athlete refused before being arrested, according to police reports.

No one was injured as the incident occurred when the restaurant was closed to the public.

According to the Cleveland.com report, the restaurant suffered an estimated $300,000 in damages from the incident.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team