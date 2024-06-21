Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, June 21, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Waive Defensive End

Browns Waive Defensive End

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have multiple hard decisions to make as they whittle down to a 53-man roster, needing to cut several athletes who have shown promise throughout the offseason.

Cleveland has already begun that process, making one cut on Thursday after a team member ran into off-the-field issues the previous night while the team was on an extended break.

The Browns announced their roster move on Thursday evening, waiving Lonnie Phelps Jr. hours after he was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Phelps originally signed with the Browns in May 2023 and spent the entire 2023 NFL season on the practice squad, the short release stated.

Cleveland signed Phelps to a reserve/future contract in January 2024, and Phelps was at multiple offseason practices – including the rookie minicamp and voluntary OTAs.

Phelps was involved in an incident in Key West, Florida on Wednesday before 10 p.m., police reports indicated.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end was charged with drunken driving after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the Red Shoe Island Bistro in the tourist-friendly town, Cleveland.com reported.

Phelps was accompanied by a female passenger in the SUV, but neither he nor the passenger were injured according to the police reports.

At the scene, police attempted to use a breath test to gauge Phelps’ blood-alcohol level, but the athlete refused before being arrested, according to police reports.

No one was injured as the incident occurred when the restaurant was closed to the public.

According to the Cleveland.com report, the restaurant suffered an estimated $300,000 in damages from the incident.

NEXT:  Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Linebacker Lonnie Phelps of Kansas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Free Agent Pickup Arrested For Alleged DUI Charge

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns

Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Uses Break From Football For Interesting Trip

22 hours ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests 1 WR Will Struggle To Make 53-Man Roster

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks over the defense during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns' Training Camp Date Revealed For 2024 Season

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Myles Garrett Is Only Browns Player Named To Top 100 List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Take On Amari Cooper Extension

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Trade Value Too Low For Browns

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan hangs a sign to welcome San Francisco 49ers Place Kicker Phil Dawson (9) [3150] to the stadium in action during a NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, OH.

Phil Dawson Earns Browns' Highest Honor

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Identifies 1 Moment Browns Are Looking Forward To This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Takes A Strong Stance On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Identifies The Reason Amari Cooper's Extension Not Finished

3 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Rookie Player Will See Significant Playing Time

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Former Browns Player Makes Strong Statement About Recent NFL Injuries

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Tony Fields Makes Case For Starting Role

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Foley Fatukasi #94 of the New York Jets in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Browns Suggest Nick Chubb Return Will Not Be Week 1

5 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Steelers DT Expresses Interest In Joining Browns

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Receive Significant Pay Increase

6 days ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

PFF Ranks Browns Among Top Overlooked Teams

6 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

3 Takeaways From The Browns' Offseason Practices

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Ephraim Banda Picks 1 Item He Wants From His Defenders

7 days ago

Browns Nation