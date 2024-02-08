Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

November 1995 was a dark time in Cleveland Browns history.

On November 4, 1995, smack dab in the middle of what would be the Browns’ 5-11 season, then-team owner Art Modell announced his intentions to move the franchise to Baltimore.

Bill Belichick, amid his fifth season coaching the Browns, couldn’t motivate the troops, and the season closed with fans tearing up the very fabric of the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

On February 9, 1996, the NFL officially allowed Modell to go through with his move but stated that plans were in the works for the Browns franchise to return to Cleveland in 1999.

Part of the plan was to build the city a new state-of-the-art facility.

The Browns did return to Ohio in 1999 and have been playing in said stadium ever since.

Just recently, however, the team has shared their intentions to build a brand new facility in the near future.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan tweeted his basic understanding of how the Browns will build the facility.

“Based on conversations I have had, it’s been made clear to me #Browns will not build a new stadium on their own. They’re seeking a public-private partnership that would also include State of Ohio. Was told when @nflcommish visited in December the stadium situation was discussed.”

The organization shared on its website that the new stadium would not be constructed right away.

At the current time, Cleveland Browns Stadium will undergo renovations, according to the team statement.

The Browns will continue to update the public as details for the facility become more clear.