Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

By

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Social media is abuzz with conversations about a new stadium for the Cleveland Browns.

This comes after news of the Haslam Group’s purchase of 176 acres in nearby Brook Park.

While that is convenient to the Hopkins-Cleveland Airport, it is not downtown Cleveland.

Browns fans reacted quickly with discussions about the location, style, and costs of a new stadium.

Before imagination got too far ahead of reality, the team released a statement on Twitter regarding the stadium situation.

There is no mention of their recent real estate purchase, although they admit to considering new sites.

From the tone of the message, it is clear the Browns don’t want to break off negotiations with the city.

Spokesman Peter John-Baptiste starts by reminding fans of the complexity of any new stadium deal, and he reiterates the Browns’ commitment to enhance the experience of their fans.

But then the statement reminds everyone that their goal is to benefit all of Northeast Ohio.

That certainly leads one to believe moving out of downtown Cleveland is a serious option.

New venues tend to draw new interest and opportunities for tax-generating events.

Mayor Bibb and the City of Cleveland are thanked for their help in exploring access improvements and renovations.

There is no mention of the governor or any state-level officials despite the potential to enhance their coffers.

Cleveland would be far from the first NFL team to move outside the limits of the city they represent.

With much to negotiate and explore, any such move is still years away.

