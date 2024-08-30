Analyst Shares Browns’ Stadium Changes Before Season Opener

The city of Cleveland is gearing up for the team’s season-opening NFL contest against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

With just over a week remaining before the Browns take the field, the organization is making its final preparations for the city and its fans.

One necessary change is to the field inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – changes being made to the field before the two teams square off next weekend.

In the middle of the field is a giant image of Brownie the Elf, one of the team’s mascots.

The Browns’ franchise allowed fans to vote on which logo would be used at the 50-yard line this season, and fans chose Brownie for the third consecutive season to stand alone at midfield.

Cleveland Browns Stadium has served as the host facility for the organization since its rebirth in 1999, but controversy swirls around the stadium’s future.

Earlier this year, the Browns’ ownership group – Haslam Sports Group – acquired land in Brook Park with plans to build a domed stadium on the 176-acre site.

The proposal to build a new stadium calls for $2.4 billion in funding, and the team has shared video renderings and photos of what the new stadium would look like.

An alternative proposal would be to renovate the existing facility with a $1 billion price tag, and the city of Cleveland has pledged $461 million in future and current revenue streams to keep the organization at the lakefront property.

Haslam Sports Group has sought public funding to either build a new stadium or renovate the existing facility.

