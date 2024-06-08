Browns Legend Gives His Thoughts On David Njoku

Browns tight end David Njoku hosted a celebrity softball game on Saturday with more than a dozen current teammates as well as a host of well-known stars from all walks of life.

One guest was Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar who came to support Njoku’s effort to raise money for multiple charities in northeast Ohio.

Kosar spoke before the celebrity softball game hosted by Njoku on Saturday, carving out time to tell the media present he was extremely high on Njoku’s playing ability in addition to his philanthropic efforts.

“I love what Travis Kelce is doing, but David Njoku is up there as one of the elite tight ends in the game,” Kosar said (via Twitter).

Kosar spoke highly of Njoku’s catching ability and his in-line blocking ability.

Njoku’s ability to play in a spread offense as well as line up and block in strong running formations drew heavy praise from Kosar, telling reporters that “you can’t name any guys better than him.”

Kosar said that Njoku has grown significantly in the past seven years, noting that analysts did not heap praise on the tight end after he first broke into the league.

Njoku maintained his confidence despite the criticisms and improved into the player he is today, Kosar said.

Now, Njoku is only 27 years old and already a seven-year veteran of the league, Kosar added.

Kosar alluded to Njoku having several more years he can continue to play tight end with his high-ranking skills.

