Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Infamous Browns Anniversary

The Cleveland Browns started the NFL season 1-6 before earning their second win of the 2024 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Although Cleveland has not been able to win games this season, the team remains competitive in their contests and has a pathway to the playoffs by continuing to win games.

That’s something that former head coach Hue Jackson was unable to do in his two-plus seasons leading the Browns.

Analyst Matt Fontana reminded Cleveland fans about the much-maligned former head coach, pointing out an anniversary for the franchise on Tuesday.

“Browns fired Hue Jackson and Todd Haley 6 years ago today,” Fontana wrote on X, sharing a previous post he authored on the anniversary of the coaches’ firings.

His previous message on X – then known as Twitter – recounted his telling of what led to the firings.

“I am absolutely floored that we had to fire two grown men, from an NFL team because they got into a temper tantrum over control and the owner admits to it in a press conference,” Fontana wrote, adding, “Mark that one down Browns fans. Just continues to shock me.”

In a statement after the firing, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam suggested that the development of then-quarterback Baker Mayfield was the reason behind the firing, noting that it was a “critical” time “in the development of our football team.”

Indeed, multiple sources detailed a fractured relationship between Haley – who was the offensive coordinator for the Browns – and Jackson.

Jackson was 3-36 during his tenure with the Browns, including a 1-31 start to his career as a head coach.

