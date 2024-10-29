Baker Mayfield Shares His Thoughts About Jim Donovan

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns took a Heisman winner as the top overall pick in the NFL Draft, selecting Baker Mayfield after his incredible career at Oklahoma.

Mayfield was the face of the franchise for several years, leading the Browns to their first playoff victory since the team’s rebirth.

Although the organization parted ways with Mayfield after the 2021 season, the former quarterback has maintained some connections with his former team.

That’s why it was no surprise to see Mayfield react to the news of former play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan’s passing.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook shared Mayfield’s social media message on X as the quarterback revealed his thoughts about the late broadcaster.

“Saddened to hear the news of Jim’s passing,” Mayfield wrote on Instagram, adding, “So many great memories of Jim and his iconic voice calling our games. One of my all time favorites in my story. Sending love to the Donovan Family … RIP Jim.”

Former #Browns QB Baker Mayfield posted a tribute to Jim Donovan last night on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/RczZmimOtI — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 29, 2024

Donovan was the voice of the Browns for 24 years, assuming the role in 1999 when the franchise was reborn.

The broadcaster gave up his role this summer as he announced a new battle with cancer.

Donovan passed away on Saturday before Cleveland’s home contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield played in Cleveland from 2018 until 2021, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns against 56 interceptions, and he ended his career with a 29-30 regular season record for the Browns.

The quarterback was traded in 2022, and he resuscitated his career in Tampa Bay last season by leading his team to the playoffs.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers are currently 4-4 during the 2024 NFL campaign.

