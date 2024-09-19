Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

In the preseason, the Cleveland Browns elected to rest most of their starters and played only a handful of series with more than half the starting lineup inserted into the contest.

Those three preseason games and training camp are meant to get players into game-ready shape.

According to analyst Garrett Bush, many of the Browns did not do any conditioning drills, which is why after two contests Cleveland has a league-leading 24 penalties.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush explained that the product on the field for the first two games has suffered tremendously because the Browns aren’t in shape.

“For better or worse, the Browns, for lack of better terms, are a team that looks like they are playing preseason games in certain aspects,” Bush said.

Bush explained that the level of conditioning can affect both the player’s mental and physical attributes in the game, noting that athletes who aren’t physically able to play the whole game are being penalized as they try to cheat by holding onto opponents’ jerseys or jumping the snap count.

It’s an issue that Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is vowing to fix.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared his thoughts on X after the coach’s press conference this week.

“Kevin Stefanski said they know they’re the most penalized team in the league right now and are addressing cleaning up the penalties as a point of emphasis this week,” Justice wrote.

Cleveland has an opportunity to show their progress and clean up the penalty issue this week when the Browns host the New York Giants on Sunday.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

15 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars

8 hours ago

footballs

Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 3

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is 'Misleading'

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

15 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

15 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the second quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Questions Why Some Fans Are Rooting Against The Browns

19 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares His Thoughts About Amari Cooper's Performance

22 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Jerome Ford Set Speed Mark In Week 2

22 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Signed By Chiefs

23 hours ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals 1 Player 'Rose To The Occasion' In Week 2

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Believes Browns Rallied Around Deshaun Watson After Week 1 Debacle

24 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics

1 day ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Game Plan Sunday

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Made 3 Roster Moves Tuesday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson's Play Was More Important Than Getting First Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns punts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Host Points To 1 Unit As 'Difference Maker' In Week 2

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns dives with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

PFF Awards Browns WR The Team's Highest Grade From Week 2

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrew Siciliano Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Analyst Reveals How Limited Denzel Ward Was In Week 2

2 days ago

Browns Nation