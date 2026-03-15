Analyst Shares Interesting Browns Draft Idea

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a month away. Some teams have a lot at stake in this year’s draft, and others have traded a lot of their picks away and feel like their team is in a position to win now rather than planning for the future.

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the first camp, especially given the fact that they have two first-round picks. Having two first-rounders is a great luxury, but it also comes with significant pressure for the front office to come away with the best possible prospects.

You could ask 50 Browns fans and analysts about what the team should do, and you’d likely get 50 different answers when it comes to their first-round selections. Analyst Lance Reisland proposed an interesting idea for the Browns, indicating that they could get a top-tier offensive line prospect while moving back in the first round.

“Monroe Freeling continues to impress me on film. The movement skills jump out. He can bend, steps with the correct foot, and consistently plays with good pad level. You can see he’s still learning the game, and there’s not a lot of tread on the tires. I’m not sure I’d take him at 6, but if the Browns trade down and he’s there around 12 or 13, that’s a conversation. #Browns,” Reisland said.

Monroe Freeling continues to impress me on film. The movement skills jump out. He can bend, steps with the correct foot, and consistently plays with good pad level. You can see he’s still learning the game, and there’s not a lot of tread on the tires. I’m not sure I’d take him at… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 14, 2026

Freeling has been tied to the Browns in several mock drafts, as many believe he could go to them at No. 6 overall, if not to a different team sooner. However, as Reisland mentioned, depending on how other teams feel about him, the Browns could make a risky move and trade back in the draft, hoping he’s still available later on.

This year’s draft has a lot of interesting prospects at nearly every position imaginable, and teams around the league that have needs should be able to have them met. The Browns need more offensive line help, even though they’ve already added several pieces to this point in the offseason. If Reisland’s prediction comes to fruition, and Freeling is available later in the first round, the Browns could acquire additional capital to go after different positions, and still get their guy they were planning to take at No. 6.

Chess, not checkers, so they say, and the Browns have a lot of decisions to make leading up to the draft and also on draft night.

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