Zion Johnson Loves What He Sees From Young Browns Teammate

Cleveland Browns fans have been talking about the 2026 NFL Draft a lot lately, as this marquee event is just over a month away. There’s plenty of merit to this, considering the team has two first-round draft picks.

This focus on the upcoming draft has slightly taken away from the team’s 2025 NFL Draft class, which was one of the most impressive in team history. Not only were Browns fans impressed with how their rookies performed last year, but they’ve gotten a lot of props from their peers around the league, too.

Several of the Browns’ rookies outperformed expectations, giving fans hope that there’s a bright future when it comes to the younger players on this roster. Quinshon Judkins was one of the Browns’ star rookies in 2025, putting together an impressive season from the running back position.

It was impossible to ignore the level of juice and excitement that Judkins brought to this offense. His new teammate, Zion Johnson, made special mention of this when he met Judkins in the team facility, giving him high praise.

“I love your tape bro, I can’t wait to block for you,” Johnson said.

As Johnson indicated, he’s seemingly ready to run through a brick wall for Judkins, something the now sophomore running back is used to doing every play. Judkins was excellent in 2025, even with a subpar offensive line. The Browns have heavily invested in their offensive line lately, so if they perform as well as fans are hoping they will, Judkins’ outlook will only skyrocket over the 2026 season.

Teams that win eight games over two years can be dejected, and fans of those teams can be pessimistic heading into a new season. While the Browns still have work to do, moments like these, paired with seeing how many moves the front office has made, make it hard for fans to contain their excitement about the coming season, hoping that better days are ahead for this organization.

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