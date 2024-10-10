Browns Nation

Thursday, October 10, 2024
Analyst Shares Wild Stat To Show Browns' 'Historically Bad Start' To Season

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland’s offense was abysmal in Week 5, accumulating only 212 total yards of offense against the Washington Commanders.

The Browns’ performance last Sunday was their worst of the season, dropping the team into dead last with just over 239 yards per game in 2024.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi noted exactly how bad that performance was.

On X, Oyefusi said that the opposing defenses the Browns have faced are among the worst in the NFL in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play thus far.

“This has been a historically bad start against the worst defenses in the NFL,” Oyefusi wrote, adding, “If you ranked the defenses the Browns offense has faced this season by EPA/play, Cleveland has faced defenses ranked No. 27, No. 31, No. 18, No. 21 and No. 28.”

That means Cleveland has faced the second-worst and fifth-worst defenses in the league based on this statistic.

The Browns have failed to score above 20 points in any game this season, and the team has posted just 15.8 points on average.

Cleveland’s 13 points in the Washington loss was its season low as the Browns only managed to convert one of the two turnovers forced against the Commanders into points.

The Browns spent the offseason and preseason implementing a new offense, one predicated on three- and four-receiver sets and run-pass options for the quarterback.

Cleveland’s idea was to have quarterback Deshaun Watson relying on his playmakers in space, allowing them to take pressure off the veteran in his return to action this year.

Instead, the Browns’ offensive line has failed to provide Watson with enough time, or the quarterback himself has been unable to find open receivers when the chances are presented.

Browns Nation