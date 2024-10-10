Analyst Believes Vikings Could Be Interested In 1 Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns started the season a disappointing 1-4, losing three straight games since their Week 2 victory over Jacksonville.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Minnesota Vikings have started the year red-hot, remaining undefeated through Week 5 and enjoying an additional week of rest with their bye week up next.

While Cleveland’s squad has not turned the page on the 2024 NFL campaign, some analysts are already suggesting the Browns should be focused on adding resources for next season.

Analyst Akbar Gbajabiamila is one of those individuals who believe the Browns could be sellers by the trade deadline.

An X account named VikingszFanPage shared the “Good Morning Football” video clip on the platform as Gbajabiamila named Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper as an athlete who could be of interest to the Vikings.

“How about going out and maybe looking out for Amari Cooper, who is on a struggling Browns team,” Gbajabiamila said, adding, “The general manager was in Cleveland already, has familiarity with Amari Cooper.”

The #Vikings were listed as a team to be a buyer at this years trade deadline, and a potential landing spot for a former Pro Bowl WR, according to @Akbar_Gbaja: “How about maybe going out and looking for an Amari Cooper, who is on a struggling #Browns team.” 🎥: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/PgARSgUpT7 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 10, 2024

Gbajabiamila made his assessment, saying that he believes the Vikings are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs, and his suggestion was to load up on a position where Minnesota already has some proven playmakers.

The analyst compared the move to one the Kansas City Chiefs might make as the franchise constantly looks to add depth at positions throughout the season and offseason.

Cleveland’s front office has not given any indication that the team is interested in moving Cooper before the trade deadline.

