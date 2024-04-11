Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

The Cleveland Browns continue to explore all their options to revamp their defensive line.

They have a glaring need at defensive tackle and especially at linebacker, and the team will continue to give DC Jim Schwartz the priority to get as many assets as he needs to keep revamping that championship-caliber defensive unit.

With that in mind, it now seems like Cincinnati Bearcats star DT Jowon Briggs has turned a lot of heads in Berea.

According to a report by Tony Pauline, plenty of people within the Browns organization like his fit in Schwartz’s defense, and he already visited the team last week.

Jowon Briggs/DT/Cincinnati, who stood out during @ShrineBowl practice visiting the @Seahawks today and has official 30's with the @Chiefs and @Bengals next week. Was in Cleveland to see the @Browns last week and a lot of people like that fit. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 10, 2024

The Browns could face some competition to acquire his services, though, as he’s also scheduled visits with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Briggs was impressive during the Big 12 Pro Day, setting a class mark in bench press.

He played at different weights and was lined up all over the defensive line during his time with the Bearcats, and he could give any team some depth, even if he’s not the most sought-after prospect by any means right now.

The Browns always favor versatility, and the fact that he played and produced at multiple positions could be a plus for him.

Then again, they’re not going to go out of their way to get him unless they know for a fact that other teams are also keeping tabs on him.

NEXT:

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News