Analyst Shuts Down Big Concern About Dylan Sampson

The Cleveland Browns are close to opening training camp, but fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson is already generating significant attention.

The Tennessee product was initially expected to serve as depth behind Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins.

However, circumstances are rapidly changing the running back hierarchy.

With Judkins facing off-field legal issues and Ford entering a contract year, Sampson’s opportunity for meaningful playing time has expanded considerably.

Analyst Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily recently defended Sampson against critics questioning his size for AFC North football.

“Fun fact: 929 yds (62.4%) of Dylan Sampson’s 1,491 total rushing yards were after he made contact. That’s 7.1% higher than Quinshon Judkins. Stop the ‘he’s too small for the AFC North’ nonsense,” Blank wrote.

The rookie isn’t just benefiting from circumstance, though.

His toughness and competitive edge are capturing the attention of coaches throughout camp.

Sampson brings impressive credentials from his college career. He rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns in his final season while earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Standing 5’8″ and weighing 200 pounds, he’s undersized compared to typical AFC North backs.

Yet his compact build, vision, and cutting ability make him dangerous in open space.

During minicamp sessions, Sampson showcased the burst and patience that made him successful at Tennessee.

His ability to generate additional yardage after initial contact has particularly impressed coaching staff members.

Cleveland’s return to a wide zone blocking scheme under Kevin Stefanski should complement Sampson’s running style perfectly.

Should Judkins remain unavailable and Ford struggle with consistency, Sampson possesses a legitimate path toward becoming a breakout contributor in Cleveland’s backfield rotation.

