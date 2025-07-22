Former Browns Player Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

Quarterback competition might be the most echoed phrase among Browns fans this offseason, with no clear decision in sight just yet.

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Shedeur Sanders all in the mix, head coach Kevin Stefanski continues to emphasize that the competition remains wide open.

The uncertainty has created plenty of speculation around who might eventually emerge as the starter.

Former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins recently weighed in with a bold prediction that could reshape how fans view this competition.

“Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns starter by Week 9. They got a lot of quarterbacks in that building, but I think the voice from the fans is going to get louder and louder as the season goes on. I think we know who Kenny Pickett is, we know who Joe Flacco is, and I think Shedeur’s in the plan more than Gabriel,” Hawkins said during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

The prediction carries weight considering Sanders’ rapid rise within the organization since unexpectedly falling to the fifth round.

His on-field performance during OTAs showcased impressive poise and decision-making that caught the attention of coaches and teammates alike.

Sanders has also made significant contributions off the field through community involvement, further solidifying his standing with the franchise.

Cleveland’s early schedule presents immediate challenges that could accelerate any quarterback changes.

The Browns face five playoff teams in their first six games, including a demanding trip to London in Week 5.

Should the offense struggle during this difficult stretch, Sanders could find himself in serious consideration for playing time.

The timing of Hawkins’ Week 9 prediction aligns strategically with Cleveland’s bye week, which would provide an ideal transition point for a potential quarterback change.

Several analysts have projected Sanders to start at least four games this season, suggesting his opportunity may come sooner than expected.

Sanders has handled the pressure with remarkable composure throughout the process.

