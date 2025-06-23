Analyst Slams Browns Rookie For ‘Mind-Boggling’ Mistake

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class has a lot of people excited about this team’s potential to put the 3-14 season of last year in the rearview mirror and re-establish a strong culture next season and beyond.

This team needed a fresh start in the worst way, which is why it’s unsettling how one rookie is already making headlines for the wrong reasons off the field.

During a recent episode of The Ross Tucker Podcast, Tucker struggled to fathom how Shedeur Sanders could already be making such bad decisions regarding the pair of speeding tickets he recently acquired.

“I don’t know if that’s entitlement or immaturity. There’s got to be some teams that are feeling very good right now that they didn’t draft [Shedeur Sanders]. I can’t even wrap my head around that,” Tucker said. “You get pulled over for speeding, I don’t even understand the failure to appear thing, but then you go over 100 miles an hour less than two weeks later. There are definitely franchise quarterbacks that have had success after making mistakes like this, but not many. To do something like this twice in that short of a timeframe, to not learn from the mistake two weeks earlier, it’s honestly like mind-boggling to me.”

Without defending the choices Shedeur Sanders has made, it’s important to keep context at the front of mind when looking at this situation, as a 22-year-old driving 100 mph on an empty highway late at night isn’t the end of the world.

That being said, it’s certainly a habit that needs to be nipped in the bud so things don’t escalate and eventually lead to him making an even worse choice that could put him or somebody else in danger.

Sanders’ character concerns contributed to him slipping to the fifth round of the draft, and the hope is that this experience and the humbling that comes with being a fourth-string quarterback will be a wake-up call for him to figure it all out.

Hopefully, this situation will be a distant memory in the near future and in the end, will be merely a footnote in the Shedeur Sanders story.

