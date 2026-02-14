Analyst Sounds Alarm On Browns’ QB Direction

All last season, many fans patiently waited for the Cleveland Browns to give them much more transparency about the quarterback situation. And by the time the year ended, there were still so many questions about who would be the starting QB in the future.

Now, weeks into the offseason, people are asking the same questions, and the Browns aren’t providing many answers. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Andy Baskin called this situation “hell,” saying that he has little faith in what the Browns will do next.

It’s clear that his confidence is lost, and he has valid reasons to be concerned.

“I don’t feel confident about anything that’s coming down the QB pipe here. We’re like in QB limbo…we’re in QB hell. That’s where we are right now,” Baskin said.

https://t.co/MMSinDaw8M pic.twitter.com/OqHBtIzbdx — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 13, 2026

Many people believe that Shedeur Sanders is still the team’s starting quarterback, at least for now. A lot can change over the next few months, and there is no telling who will earn that position before the start of next season.

Deshaun Watson reportedly looked good in his few practices with the team last season, and he’s healthy again, which means he could be ready to take on the role again.

Of course, there is also Dillon Gabriel, who got multiple starts last season and now has a giant question mark over his head.

As if that wasn’t enough, there have been rumors of the Browns looking for a QB in the draft or attempting to sign one in free agency. It sounds like they are keeping all of their options open, but some fans aren’t happy about that.

Whether it be Sanders, Watson, or someone else, there is a growing number of fans demanding clarity. But Baskin believes that will not come for at least a few more months, after free agency and the draft.

