Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About The Hiring Of Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to revamp their offense.

That’s why they moved on from Ken Dorsey after just one year.

They promoted former tight ends coach Tommy Rees as the next offensive coordinator.

That wasn’t the most encouraging news for some fans who wanted them to go after a big-name hire.

Nonetheless, it’s not like Rees doesn’t have any sort of experience.

If anything, reports state that his background made him just perfect for what Kevin Stefanski was looking for.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, his experience in a battle-tested program like Notre Dame gives him an edge in dealing with the players:

“Another NFL source told me that Rees brings “more of an edge” to dealing with players, and that is what also appeals to Stefanski. The head coach believes Rees is battle-tested after calling plays at Notre Dame and Alabama, where public criticism is common and sometimes very painful,” Pluto said.

That does make some sense.

Rees was with the Fighting Irish for a long time, first as a quarterback and then as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

He then took his talents to Nick Saban’s coaching staff.

Things are usually smooth with the Crimson Tide, but even the slightest shortcoming can result in a brutal wave of criticism.

Things won’t be very easy in Cleveland, either.

While mostly supportive, Browns fans have dealt with a lot in the past years, especially with the Deshaun Watson fiasco.

The team will most likely have two quarterbacks compete for the starting job, and it’ll be interesting to see what fresh ideas Rees can bring to the table now.

