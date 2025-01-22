Browns Nation

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Analyst Sounds Off, Believes Browns May ‘Overthink’ Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t seem to be in the mix for any of the top two quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft.

Cam Ward might not be available by the time they’re on the clock.

Reports indicate that Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion, may be reluctant for him to join the Browns.

On top of that, Tommy Rees’ appointment as offensive coordinator makes it seem like Jalen Milroe is now a strong possibility.

That’s why Tony Rizzo is worried about what the Browns might do.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” he urged the team not to overthink the NFL Draft and to select either Ward or Sanders.

He stated that Milroe wasn’t a good prospect, and other players, like Jaxson Dart, didn’t play against top competition, which is the only reason they look good on tape.

Rizzo believes people want to believe they will find a diamond in the rough when they should look for a slam dunk instead.

That does make some sense.

Then again, it’s not like Ward or Sanders are elite quarterback prospects, either.

They are ranked so high because of NFL teams’ need for a quarterback.

The Browns do need a franchise-caliber quarterback, but they might not want to deal with the unnecessary drama that might come with Shedeur Sanders.

If they can maximize that pick by trading down or getting an elite prospect at another position and still get a quarterback, then so be it.

Browns Nation