Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If Shedeur Sanders Rejects The Team

The Cleveland Browns have already had their fair share of drama at the quarterback position.

That’s why they might not want to even consider taking Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.

Sanders, a good quarterback prospect, might not want to play for the team.

Some believe that his father, Deion, would do just like the Mannings and force the Browns’ hand to stop the Browns from drafting his son.

Nonetheless, Tony Rizzo believes he shouldn’t have a say in this situation.

In the latest edition of ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo stated that if the Browns want Sanders, they should take him regardless of his desire to play there.

What should the Browns do if Deion Sanders says he doesn't want Shedeur Sanders playing in Cleveland? @TheRealTRizzo says still TAKE HIM! Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ozGZZanVSc — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 22, 2025

If he threatens to sit out the year, it will be to his own detriment, so the Browns might just let him do so.

Truth be told, that does make sense.

The Browns own the pick; as such, they are entitled to draft whoever is available when they are on the clock.

The players’ feelings about the organization should be irrelevant.

Deion Sanders is an NFL legend, but he’s not above the league or any club; he just has to abide by the rules like everybody else.

Then again, on the other hand, this should be the last distraction that you want.

It’s not like Sanders is considered the second coming of Peyton Manning, so the Browns could also be better off by taking someone else and avoiding all the drama.

