Browns Are Hosting 3 Top Prospects On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make soon.

That’s why they can’t leave any stone unturned, and they must be quite thorough with their assessment of the top prospects they bring in.

According to a report by NFL insider Albert Breer, the Browns hoped to have Miami QB Cam Ward, Penn State DE Abdul Carter, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, and WR/CB Travis Hunter all in the building on Wednesday.

Instead, Ward will be in Berea on Thursday, while the others will have their Top 30 visits on Wednesday.

The Browns are hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter, and Penn State DE Abdul Carter on 30 visits in Berea today, per source. Miami QB Cam Ward has his 30 visit with the Browns tomorrow. Hope was to have the four together. Scheduling didn’t quite work out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 5, 2025

There’s a big case to be made for the Browns not to overthink anything and just roll with a quarterback.

At the end of the day, it’s still the most important position in team sports, and even though neither of these prospects seems to be a potential generational player, the team will struggle to compete at the highest level for as long as they don’t get things right at the position.

Of course, it seems pretty evident that both Carter and Hunter are more talented players with a higher upside at their respective positions, and going with a ‘best player available’ approach isn’t a bad thing.

Then again, with the way the roster is constructed and their financial constraints to get another high-end quarterback in free agency or via trade, perhaps they will be better off rolling the dice with a signal caller.

NEXT:

Analyst Pleads With Browns To Re-Sign 1 Free Agent