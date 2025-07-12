Analyst Sounds Off On Browns’ Controversial Roster Move

Nick Chubb has found a new home after signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth $2.5 million, with incentives that could push the total to $5 million.

While his departure from Cleveland felt inevitable given the team’s salary cap constraints, the move still stings for Browns fans who hoped the running back would finish his career in orange and brown.

The emotional reaction has been widespread, with analyst Garrett Bush delivering a passionate critique of the front office’s decision on ‘The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.’

“If you look at a guy like Nick Chubb, clearly one of the best human beings, clearly one of the front of the flagship pillar guys, stands on business, a guy of integrity, soft spoken. All he did was go out there and leave his mind, body, and soul on the field. But when the time came for the Cleveland Browns to decide whether or not they were going to keep him in the fold, when they could have probably got it for cheaper, when they could have done something, guess what? They decided we’re going to keep Jerome Ford. It’s the dog-eat-dog world,” Garrett Bush said.

Bush’s remarks highlight a deeper frustration with how the Cleveland Browns handled their most beloved player.

In letting Chubb walk, Cleveland may have lost more than just a productive running back.

The Browns’ decision reflects a broader NFL trend of prioritizing youth, cap flexibility, and durability over sentiment and legacy.

Chubb spent seven seasons in Cleveland, accumulating 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns during his tenure.

Despite suffering a devastating knee injury in 2023 and a broken foot late in 2024, he returned midseason and managed over 330 rushing yards in eight games.

His comeback embodied the grit and professionalism that made him a fan favorite and locker room cornerstone.

Bush emphasized that the NFL stands for “Not For Long,” suggesting that even the greatest human beings face the harsh business realities of professional football.

NEXT:

Two WR Newcomers Forcing The Browns To Take Notice