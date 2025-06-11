Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Analyst Sounds Off On Browns Fans, ‘You Guys Stink’

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Sounds Off On Browns Fans, ‘You Guys Stink’
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back next season.

They can’t afford to win just three games again, and they have the assets they need to get back to playoff contention.

Fortunately for them, one of their divisional rivals will also enter this season with some question marks.

When asked about Aaron Rodgers’ arrival with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns star Myles Garrett claimed that it was a great opportunity to put him in his graveyard.

Notably, that prompted ESPN radio host Pat Costello to rant against the Browns, the organization, and even the fans, urging Garrett to have some self-awareness:

“You guys stink. You have like 6 QBs, you won 3 games last year, let’s not start talking a bunch of smack about a team that’s clearly better than you guys,” he said.

What Costello doesn’t seem to know, however, is that Garrett has a long-standing tradition of decorating his yard with tombstones with the names of all the quarterbacks he’s sacked during Halloween.

That’s pretty common knowledge, and certainly something one would expect a sports radio host and associate producer from a sports show to know in this day and age.

Garrett will now get two chances to get to the future Hall of Famer and knock him to the ground, which is what he’s getting paid tens of millions to do.

Granted, perhaps the Browns aren’t in a position to look down on anybody after winning just three games this season, but Garrett has most definitely earned bragging rights over pretty much everybody else in this league.

Hopefully, these harsh words will only fuel this team’s fire, and they’ll prove Costello and all the doubters wrong this season.

Browns Nation