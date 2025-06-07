Analyst Sounds Off On Browns’ QB Debate

The Cleveland Browns face an unprecedented quarterback situation heading into the 2025 season.

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders competing for the starting role, team officials maintain that each player has a legitimate shot at leading the offense.

The uncertainty has created mounting pressure as fans and the media demand answers.

Analyst Matt Fontana recently expressed his frustration with the ongoing situation.

“The quarterback stuff, it’s starting to get to me. It’s starting to drive me insane. I can only imagine the players, as much as they try to lock it out, it’s gotta be hard for them too. Everybody wants an answer to a question, the test hasn’t even started yet. It’s like we’re getting ready to take the ACT,” Fontana said.

Matt is FED UP with the publicity around the Quarterback battle this early. #DawgPound "Everybody wants the answer to a question, the test hasn't even started yet." –@MattFontana83 Presented by @kauligchamp https://t.co/7kU2g8RlfJ pic.twitter.com/H1JIW9Kgi1 — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) June 6, 2025

Cleveland’s approach reflects both strategic patience and organizational uncertainty.

The franchise appears committed to allowing the competition to play out through preseason activities rather than making a premature declaration.

This method provides each quarterback with an opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities.

Yet, the four-man battle presents unique challenges for the coaching staff and players alike.

While an open competition can bring out the best in athletes, it also creates an environment where no one can fully settle into a rhythm or establish clear leadership in the locker room.

The Browns understand that naming a starter too early could limit their evaluation process, but prolonging the decision risks creating instability.

As training camp approaches, the pressure continues to build from all directions.

Players need clarity to prepare effectively, while coaches must balance thorough evaluation with team chemistry concerns.

The organization is walking a fine line between comprehensive assessment and decisive leadership.

