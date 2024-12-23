Analyst Sounds Off On Jimmy Haslam, Says ‘Team Stinks’

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with steep expectations.

They were supposed to be one of the best teams in the AFC North, and some even had them as a potential dark horse candidate to go deep in the playoffs.

Needless to say, that wasn’t the case.

The offense left much to be desired, and they could never turn things around.

That’s why Tony Rizzo is far from satisfied with what he’s seen this season.

More than that, he really doesn’t like Jimmy Haslam’s attitude towards the team.

In the latest edition of “The Really Big Show,” the renowned radio host criticized Haslam for seeming satisfied and okay with the team’s performance this season (via ESPN Cleveland).

"Are you for real right now????," – @TheRealTRizzo has some STRONG thoughts for Jimmy Haslam. pic.twitter.com/zLAK2jpHih — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 23, 2024

Rizzo stated that he was “done” with the Browns, adding that Haslam seems to be in denial.

He went as far as to say that the team stinks.

Of course, he’s coming from the place of a fan, and fans are passionate.

Then again, objectively speaking, it’s hard to make a case for the Browns having anything to be proud of this season.

The team turned the ball over at a dramatic pace, and they were once again one of the most penalized teams in the game.

This will be a crucial offseason for this organization, but Rizzo doesn’t seem to trust the owner to do what needs to be done.

