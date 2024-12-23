Browns Nation

Monday, December 23, 2024
Analyst Sounds Off On Jimmy Haslam, Says ‘Team Stinks’

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with steep expectations.

They were supposed to be one of the best teams in the AFC North, and some even had them as a potential dark horse candidate to go deep in the playoffs.

Needless to say, that wasn’t the case.

The offense left much to be desired, and they could never turn things around.

That’s why Tony Rizzo is far from satisfied with what he’s seen this season.

More than that, he really doesn’t like Jimmy Haslam’s attitude towards the team.

In the latest edition of “The Really Big Show,” the renowned radio host criticized Haslam for seeming satisfied and okay with the team’s performance this season (via ESPN Cleveland).

Rizzo stated that he was “done” with the Browns, adding that Haslam seems to be in denial.

He went as far as to say that the team stinks.

Of course, he’s coming from the place of a fan, and fans are passionate.

Then again, objectively speaking, it’s hard to make a case for the Browns having anything to be proud of this season.

The team turned the ball over at a dramatic pace, and they were once again one of the most penalized teams in the game.

This will be a crucial offseason for this organization, but Rizzo doesn’t seem to trust the owner to do what needs to be done.

Browns Nation