Monday, December 23, 2024
Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss On Sunday

By
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass under pressure from Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot this season, but the fans may have seen enough already.

Having won just three games all year, this team looks far from what we saw last season.

That’s why, following yet another tough setback, the fans were absolutely livid.

They took to the Browns’ post showing the final score and ripped the organization.

One urged Jimmy Haslam to put the team up for sale, while another claimed they needed to fire everybody.

The fact is that they were far from pleased with what they’ve seen from the organization this season.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that sentiment.

If anything, the only silver lining there could be is that the team will most likely have a top draft selection, but that’s not where they hoped to be at this point in the season.

We’re talking about a team that made the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Their defense slowed down this season, and their offense is one of the most penalized in the league.

There were some rumblings about whether Kevin Stefanski and/or Andrew Berry would keep their jobs after such a disappointing campaign, but Haslam has had both of their backs in recent days, so it doesn’t seem like that will happen.

The fans will always stand by their team, but it will take a lot to make them regain confidence in this regime.

